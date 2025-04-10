Rivers Court Orders Silence On ₦2 Billion Libel Case Involving Ehie, Nwaeke, And Channels TV

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued a directive barring further public commentary on the ₦2 billion libel suit filed by the Chief of Staff to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara, Edison Ehie.

Naija News understands that the case is against the immediate past Head of Service, George Nwaeke, and Channels Television.

In a ruling dated April 10, 2025, the presiding judge, Jumbo Stephens, ordered that neither the parties involved in the suit nor any associated individuals make public comments or representations regarding the subject matter until the court delivers its judgment. The case was adjourned to June 4, 2025, for mention and further proceedings.

Ehie filed the ₦2 billion libel suit against Nwaeke and Channels Television following a broadcast aired by Channels TV, wherein Nwaeke allegedly accused Ehie of being responsible for the inferno that destroyed the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and other related allegations.

In his suit, Ehie seeks general damages amounting to ₦2bn, asserting that the defamatory statements made without cause seriously injured his reputation, character, and public standing.

He further claims that the publication led to public scandal, odium, and contempt, ultimately damaging his integrity in the eyes of the public.

Ehie’s legal team is seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent further publication of similar defamatory content by the defendants.

They have also requested that Channels TV immediately retract the statement and issue a public apology, which should be widely disseminated via the network, as well as through two nationally recognized newspapers.

The court granted Ehie permission to serve the originating processes in the lawsuit by substituted means. Ehie is authorized to serve Dr. George Nwaeke by posting the documents at his residence at No. 10 Olumeni Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

Additionally, the court ordered that Nwaeke be served through a publication in a daily newspaper with nationwide circulation, including in Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).