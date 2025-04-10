Peter Obi, Aregbesola In Attendance At Afenifere Symposium In Honour Of Ayo Adebanjo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, were among the distinguished dignitaries at the Afenifere symposium held in honor of the late Ayo Adebanjo.

The symposium, titled ‘Afenifere – Identity, Ideas and Ideology’, was organized to celebrate the legacy of the late Adebanjo, a factional leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere.

Naija News reports that the event also marked the 97th posthumous birthday of Adebanjo, who passed away on February 14 at his residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

In a post shared on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Peter Obi described the event as an opportunity to reflect on the values championed by Afenifere over the years. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to true federalism, democracy, and good governance.

Obi stated, “Today, I had the honour of attending the inaugural symposium organized by the Pan-Yoruba Organization, Afenifere, to celebrate the exceptional legacy of Chief Ayo Adebanjo. This symposium served not only as a gathering of thought leaders but also as a profound reflection on the values that have shaped Afenifere and their pursuit of true federalism, democracy, social justice, and good governance.”

He added that the event highlighted Adebanjo’s unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and the unity of Nigeria.

“The unwavering commitment of Chief Ayo Adebanjo to justice, equity, and a truly united Nigeria was echoed throughout the discussions,” Obi wrote.

The Labour Party candidate further remarked that celebrating Adebanjo’s life and legacy with fellow patriots reinforced the ongoing fight for a just, democratic, and equitable Nigeria.

“Celebrating Chief Adebanjo’s life and legacy with fellow patriots and advocates for a better Nigeria reiterated that the fight for a just, democratic, and equitable Nigeria continues. A Nigeria where the rule of law prevails without any breach of our democracy,” he concluded.

The symposium attracted several notable figures, including former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and human rights advocate, Dele Farotimi, who joined the discussions on Adebanjo’s impact on the nation’s political landscape.