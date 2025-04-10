Kidnapped Kebbi Varsity Student Regains Freedom

The Kebbi State Government has reported the successful rescue of a 400-level student at the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Augustine Madubiya, who was kidnapped from an off-campus hostel.

Naija News understands that police operatives located and rescued the student in the Dakingari forest within the Suru Local Government Area after tracking the kidnappers.

Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Tafida, along with Police Commissioner Sani Bello and Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Zaiyan Muhammad, visited the site of the abduction at the off-campus hostel.

In announcing the rescue, the Deputy Governor emphasized the state’s dedication to ensuring the safety of students in all higher education institutions throughout Kebbi.

Tafida mentioned that the rescued student had been taken to a hospital for a medical assessment.

The State Commissioner of Police provided additional information, stating that the kidnappers abandoned the student due to ongoing pressure from law enforcement. He also confirmed that no ransom was paid for the student’s release.

Addressing the challenge of insufficient hostel accommodations that have led many students to live off-campus, Vice Chancellor Professor Zaiyan Muhammad urged community members to assist the university in resolving the housing shortage.

Both the state government and the police pledged to enhance security measures around the university and its vicinity.