‘I Want To Fight Anthony Joshua Not Speed Darlington’ – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opted out of his planned celebrity boxing match with his colleague, Darlington Achakpo Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington.

Naija News reports that Portable made this known in a video via his Instagram page on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said he is uninterested in fighting with Speed Darlington, stressing he would fight former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, with ₦100 million bet.

He further suggested that Speed Darlington was only leveraging the proposed bout to promote his upcoming show scheduled for April.

He said, “I’m not fighting Speed Darlington again; I want Anthony Joshua with 100m.”

The highly anticipated celebrity boxing event was scheduled to take place on April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos State.

However, Portable’s decision to pull out has cast uncertainty over the bout, effectively ending the showdown between the two entertainers.

In other news, Portable has opened up on his beef with ace rapper cum music executive, Olamide.

Naija News recalls that Portable previously accused Olamide of snatching his producer, dancer, and promoter from him.

In an interview on the EchoRoom podcast, Portable opined that Olamide could have assisted him more during his early days in the industry than just giving him a verse in the remix of his 2021 hit song, ‘Zazu.’

According to him, British rapper, Skepta did more than just musical collaboration for him, unlike Olamide.