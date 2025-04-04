‘He Didn’t Hold My Hand Like Skepta’ – Portable Speaks On Beef With Olamide

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has opened up on his beef with ace rapper cum music executive, Olamide.

Naija News recalls that Portable previously accused Olamide of snatching his producer, dancer, and promoter from him.

In an interview on the EchoRoom podcast, Portable opined that Olamide could have assisted him more during his early days in the industry than just giving him a verse in the remix of his 2021 hit song, ‘Zazu.’

According to him, British rapper, Skepta did more than just musical collaboration for him, unlike Olamide.

He said, “I can’t drag Skepta because he hold my hand, Olamide didn’t hold my hand, he gave me a verse on ‘Zazu’ and left me without a management. He can’t sign me now because I’m now a global superstar.”

Meanwhile, Portable, has revealed that he was once sexually interested in popular crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Portable disclosed that he entered into Bobrisky’s DM on social media with the intention of asking him out and eventually sleeping with him.

The singer said he wasn’t aware Bobrisky was a man at the time he was planning to sleep with him.

Portable added that he backed out of the plan after discovering Bobrisky is a man and not a woman.