2Baba’s Fiancée, Natasha Osaworu Sparks Laughter At Edo Assembly With ‘Idibia’ Introduction

Natasha Osaworu, the fiancée of Nigerian music icon 2Baba, left colleagues in stitches when she introduced herself as “Natasha Irobosa Osaworu, née Idibia” during a plenary session at the Edo State House of Assembly.

The introduction, “My name is Honourable Natasha Irobosa Osaworu, née Idibia,” which referenced her maiden name “Idibia,” immediately sparked laughter among her fellow lawmakers.

This moment of amusement stemmed from her well-known connection to the famous singer, whose real name is Innocent Ujah Idibia.

In the video, which was seen by Naija News, Natasha, who represents the Egor constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, quickly proceeded with her speech after the brief moment of humour.

In other news, Osaworu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had recently been removed from her position as the minority leader in the state House of Assembly.

Her removal came after a shift in the party’s majority status, with four PDP lawmakers defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), giving the latter control of the house.

Along with Osaworu, Charity Aiguobarueghian, the former majority leader, and Yekini Idaiye, the ex-chief whip, were also removed from their respective positions.

The lawmaker has been in the public eye, particularly following the announcement by 2Baba in January that he had split from his wife, Annie Idibia, and confirmed his relationship with Natasha.

In February, 2Baba proposed to Natasha, emphasizing that their relationship was not a factor in his separation from Annie, despite the media frenzy surrounding the situation.