VIDEOS: Gridlock As Truck Crashes Lekki Billboard

Motorists have been left stranded, and traffic in the upscale Ikoyi and Lekki regions of Lagos State stopped on Wednesday morning due to a container truck that damaged overhead billboards near the Lekki Link Bridge, heading towards Alexandra Roundabout.

Naija News reports that the truck, which blocked approximately 85% of the roadway since 5:30 am, severely hindered traffic, rendering the road impassable for vehicles.

As a result, motorists and early commuters attempting to reach their workplaces found themselves stuck while emergency responders worked to clear the obstruction.

A spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, informed Channels Television on Wednesday morning that a welder had been summoned to remove some of the barriers that were knocked down by the truck.

“The road has been temporarily cordoned off, while effort is ongoing to remove the damaged barrier,” he said.

Naija News reports that the traffic managers in the state have temporarily closed Admiralty Way heading towards Lekki.

According to a statement from the LASTMA spokesperson, a truck that tried to navigate under a billboard structure on the road became stuck beneath the overhead installation.

“The severity of the entanglement necessitated the deployment of a technical specialist, who is presently engaged in precision-cutting of the iron framework to liberate the immobilised vehicle.

“Consequently, the expressway has been cordoned off temporarily to allow for an unimpeded and secure rescue operation. This strategic closure is imperative to safeguard both operatives and road users during the ongoing extraction process,” LASTMA noted, apologised for the disruption and inconvenience the road closure has caused motorists and assured the public that normal traffic flow would be restored immediately upon the conclusion of the operation.

See video clips below: