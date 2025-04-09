‘My Father Was Occultic, I’m Not Part Of Olunloyo Family’ – Kemi Olunloyo Rejects Condolences Over Dad’s Death

The daughter of the late former Oyo State governor, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, Kemi Olunloyo, has publicly stated that she is not accepting condolences following her father’s passing on Sunday, April 6.

Naija News reports that the social media personality shared her stance on Facebook on Wednesday, revealing personal events that she claims affected her family before her father’s death.

“I am uploading video statements on my father’s death on TikTok. I am NOT part of the Olunloyo family anymore, and told you that in 2024, that I will never return to Nigeria even if my parents died,” Kemi posted.

In a subsequent video, she discussed the family dynamics, blaming her late father for allegedly causing turmoil within the family.

“I am not accepting anybody’s condolences because I am not condoling with anybody. If you want to condole with my father on his death or his family, you need to go to Facebook.com/omololuolunloyo,” she said.

While Kemi stated she had forgiven her father, adding, “I have forgiven my Dad for everything he did,” she continued to express her grievances, saying, “You don’t know what’s going on in my family and I don’t know what’s going on in your family.”

“My father, Victor Omololu Olunloyo is two different people. He was one person to the world; he was another person to the family. My father destroyed our family unit; my father tortured us as kids. He tortured us emotionally and physically. My father ruined the family unit,” Kemi claimed.

She further explained her feelings of betrayal, noting that although her father presented her as his “favourite daughter” to the public, she felt far from it. “My father used me for a lot of things. My father did a lot for all of us. When I said used me, he took advantage of my own positive energies,” she said.

Kemi also discussed her father’s involvement in occult practices, claiming, “My father was into ‘juju’ heavily. My father was into occult practices and I called my father out on his 80th birthday. After I called him out, he went to Pastor (EA) Adeboye that he wanted to become born-again and he did.”

She also expressed that the family’s crises began after her father married Ronke Sonaike, who later became Aderonke Olunloyo. Kemi alleges the family’s conflict intensified when Ronke became pregnant with her father’s child, which upset her mother.

“My mother married an intellectual, a man who got his Ph.D. at 26 years old. And he turned into a polygamist. Not that polygamists are not good, but the way it happened to my family,” Kemi said.

She also shared disturbing memories of the tension caused by Ronke’s entry into the family. “When Ronke came into our family, my father started all manners of occult things. It’s too long. It’s too painful,” she remarked.

Additionally, Kemi claimed her stepmother had attempted to poison her mother, which led to her hospitalization. “Ronke said it’s my mom that put it there,” she recalled, referring to a time when her mother allegedly placed a miniature coffin under Ronke’s son, Olumide’s bed.

Kemi concluded by stating that she had no contact with her stepmother and revealed that, according to her older sister, “Towards the end of Daddy’s life, nobody had access to him after the 2021 stroke. They couldn’t talk to Daddy on the phone because Ronke did not give anybody access.”