Uche Maduagwu Responds To Kemi Olunloyo Claims On Yul Edochie And Judy Austin’s DNA Test For Son

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo over her claims on the paternity of Yul Edochie’s son with his second wife, Judy Austin.

Naija News understands that reports making the rounds on social media claim that Edochie, who recently lost his first son, Kambilichukwu conducted a DNA test on his son with Austin and discovered the boy is not biologically his.

Weighing in on the gossip, Olunloyo claimed that she had also heard that the child in question does not belong to Yul.

However, Maduagwu who was obviously displeased with the investigative journalist’s claims berated her for being insensitive considering that the Edochies are mourning the loss of their son.

He fumed that she was desperate and simply seeking attention.

The thespian questioned how society has lost empathy and asked people to be sensitive to Edochie’s grief

Uche wrote; “OMG, Aunty KEMI, this is absurdly Insensitive, YUL Dey Mourn him Pikin And all you do is talk about him 2nd Innocent Pikin? This is so unfair, Ino Pray for any Father to pass through what His going through, to Mourn a Pikin Na Enough Pain, Let us be sensitive Abeg.

“How Exactly did we get here NITORI OLORUN that we no get Empathy again? Aunty KEMI, there is Time for everything, YUL is going through a lot. for goodness sake, this man and him Family are in Mourning, why you no fit Respect that? Or are you sodesperatee for Attention that you are willing to Write anything to advertise your INSENSITIVITY? What you Sow Na Wetin you go reap.”