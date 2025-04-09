‘Before 27, You’re Either Walking Down The Aisle Or Walking Out Of My House’ – Kanayo O. Kanayo Tells Daughter

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has said he expects his daughter, Valerie, to either get married, complete her PhD or leave his house before 2027.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known while celebrating his daughter’s 25th birthday.

In the post via his Instagram page, Kanayo showered his daughter with blessings and admiration.

Kanayo also reminisced about how his daughter would often challenge him for being away on movie sets.

He explained that constant travel is part of the job for successful actors and expressed gratitude for remaining active and in demand in the industry.

He wrote, “My dear daughter, Uloaku( Bank/house of wealth), Congratulations on your 25th birthday.

“From little Valerie to a prospective Madam Uloaku. As I told you this morning while praying for you, it should be a day of sober reflections, things to copy, things to paste, and things to delete. What realities there are and the facade of things thereof.

“Your issue with me has always been, ‘you are always travelling, hardly at home’. Uloaku, Good actors travel, always on the move because they are always HIRED. Thank God I am still very active and relevant. Try and tolerate me.

“In all these, please ensure that before 2027, you are either walking down the aisle, going for your PhD, or walking out of my house. Simpliciter. Ka Chukwu Okike Abiama gozierem Uloaku.”