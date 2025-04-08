Instead Of Critizing Tinubu Govt, Work With Your People To End Boko Haram – Karimi Challenges Ndume

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi, on Tuesday, called out his colleague, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South, urging him to focus on addressing the persistent Boko Haram insurgency in his constituency rather than criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Ndume, during an appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time, raised concerns over what he described as government excesses, constitutional infractions, and worsening security conditions.

He expressed alarm over Nigeria operating three concurrent budgets, unchecked government borrowing, and alleged favoritism in Tinubu’s appointments, with over 70% reportedly coming from the South West.

The lawmaker also lamented the resurgence of Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno, alongside recent killings in Plateau and Edo states.

“As a Nigerian, I have the right to voice this out, but Tinubu’s attack dogs will attack me and not the message. It is not personal,” Ndume stated.

Responding, Karimi, a fellow member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Ndume should focus on finding local solutions to Boko Haram insurgency in his district rather than publicly criticizing the government.

“In fact, I lost one of the young officers, a captain in the Army from my Senatorial District serving in his community three weeks ago.

“Lots of young Nigerians had lost their lives fighting to defend the territorial integrity of our country.

“Over 50 percent of Nigeria’s earnings in the last few years are being expended on fighting insurgency.

“Rather than playing to the gallery and criticising government, Senator Ndume, as a leader of his people, should go back, liaise with his people on solving Boko Haram problems. Every security-related issue has a local solution,” Karimi said.