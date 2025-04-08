Your Appointments Will Boomerang – Ndume Tells Tinubu

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s appointment, stating that they do not follow the constitution.

Naija News reports that Senator Ndume said the President’s appointments continued to violate the principle of federal character.

Speaking with Arise News on Monday, the former Chief Whip of the Senate called on President Tinubu to commence correcting his mistakes.

“You can look at the figures. It’s not that I’m just making accusations. And it’s not that I’m saying, well, the President has no right to do that kind of thing. But there’s a constitutional provision. Section 14.3 of the Constitution is very, very clear. Well, you look at it vis-à-vis the appointments made so far, and they are political appointments. If you have appointments that are professional, so to say, like you can’t appoint somebody who is not a soldier to become the chief of army staff, or you can’t appoint somebody that is not a police to be the IG of police.

“But then, when you come to look at political appointments, the Constitution is very clear. And it’s because to avoid such infractions that the Constitution of Section 14.3 clearly states that appointments, especially political appointments, should reflect the federal character. And that is not the case here. And all I’m saying is to call the attention of Mr. President to such infractions so that it can be corrected,” he said.

It Will Boomerang

The Borno South Senator said if the President fails to address the violations it would boomerang. He stressed that he criticized the President because it was his Constitutional duty.

“Otherwise, you know, these things can boomerang at a certain period of time. And I know, as you rightly say, people look at me as somebody that is critical of the government. I have the right to do that in the first place. And, in fact, that’s why I’m in the National Assembly in the first place.

“Collectively, we are supposed to oversight the acts of Mr. President and point out some of these irregularities. That is what we swore to do. It’s not personal. I think I have better personal relationship with most of these people that are talking about Tinubu.

“And I can say in the North, if you count, not up to five people that have close relationship with Mr. President, Ndume is one of them. But that does not stop me from speaking the truth and have obligation to do that. Especially when all of us know that at the end of it all, everyone, each one of us will stand before God. And God will ask him to account for what he is responsible for. You understand? And that’s why I’m saying this,” he stated.

Attack the Message, not Ndume

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain advised President Tinubu’s aide to refute his claims rather than attack him. He emphasized that he has duty to hold the government accountable.

“And besides, we are all in this government. What will we tell our people? When you have these figures out, it’s already viral, it’s already in circulation. But you know what? From now, after this interview, those attack dogs or MAGA dogs will start attacking Ndume, not the message. And that’s why we always get it right. It is not about Ndume or me being a senator. As a Nigerian, I have the right to voice out all these things. Not only that, I have the right to even protest. I have the right. That is guaranteed by the Constitution.

“But from tomorrow, those so-called Tinubu boys or people will start attacking Ndume. Oh, he’s a frustrated person. The facts are there. These are the facts. I brought it here so that you can see it. These are facts. And I’m not the one that created it. These are facts extracted from what is going on there,” he added.