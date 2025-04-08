Emir Sanusi Vs Police: Leaked Signal Shows Peaceful Conduct Of Eid Celebrations In Kano

A police wireless signal from March 30, 2025, detailing the situation report on Sallah celebrations in Kano, reveals that the prayers were conducted peacefully in the state capital, which contradicts later claims of a “violent incident” made by the police.

It was earlier reported that the force headquarters had summoned the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for questioning over a so-called “violent incident” during the Eid festival in the state.

However, despite the invitation being withdrawn by Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, observers suggest that the IGP was acting under political pressure to discredit the emir and the Kano emirate.

The initial police wireless signal confirmed that the two emirs, Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero, performed Eid prayers at separate locations — Kofar Mata and the Nasarawa mini palace — without any incidents.

The signal, referenced as SJ:4161/KNS/DOPS/VOL.63/91 X and titled “situation report on eid-el-fitr sallah celebrations,” reported that the prayers were conducted peacefully, stating: “Grateful. Be informed that between 08:30am to 09:00am, Eid prayers were conducted peacefully. Emir Aminu Ado Bayero attended prayers at Nasarawa mini palace, while Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi prayed at Kofar Mata traditional Eid praying ground. He was later joined by the executive governor, H.E. Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf. Similarly, prayers were conducted peacefully throughout the state. The area remains generally calm at the moment. Further developments will be communicated for your information, please.”

In contrast, a later police signal dated March 31 reported a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide involving Emir Sanusi’s return from the prayers. According to the signal, one Usman Sagiru, from Sharifai quarters, along with his criminal gang members, attacked and stabbed two vigilante members who were attached to the emir.

The second signal, also edited for clarity, read: “Grateful. Be informed that at about 12:40pm, one Usman Sagiru, a 20-year-old man from Sharifai quarters and his gang members criminally conspired and stabbed one Surajo Rabiu of Sabon Titi Jaba quarters and Auwal Suleman of Kofar Mata quarters — all vigilante members attached to Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. The incident occurred while dispersing from Eid praying ground. As a result, they sustained serious injuries. Scene visited, and victims were taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where Surajo Rabiu was confirmed dead, while Auwalu Suleman is responding to treatment. Meanwhile, Usman Sagiru has been arrested, while others took to their heels. Investigation is ongoing as efforts are being intensified to arrest the remaining suspects.”

Speaking to Daily Nigerian, sources within the palace, however, claimed that the emir and his party were unaware of any incident before, during, or after the Eid prayers, with news of the incident only reaching them hours after they had returned to the palace.

On the alleged violation of a durbar ban, palace insiders denied any wrongdoing, stating that the emir did not breach the ban by returning home on horseback after the Eid prayers. One palace source explained, “Returning back home on horseback is a Sunnah (tradition) of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).”

The source also criticized the police, asserting that the emir’s religious practices were guaranteed by the constitution and questioning whether the IGP was implying the emir should abandon them.

“Even when the durbar was banned last year, the emir did the same tradition of trekking to the mosque and returning on a horseback. And even at that, the emir got the consent of the government to ride back to the palace on his horse,” the source added.

The source further emphasized that the victim involved in the stabbing incident was not known to the palace, stating, “The palace did not engage any vigilante to protect the emir.”

The source also refuted the police’s timeline, clarifying that the stabbing occurred after the emir had already returned to the palace, pointing out, “The incident was clearly instigated by the emir’s enemies who are hellbent on smearing his image.”

Regarding the pre-Sallah meeting arranged by the force headquarters, the palace source claimed that the police had misrepresented the conversation when the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Sadiq, met with the emir.

“During the meeting, the emir told them clearly that the governor is the chief security officer of the state, who should determine whether the durbar should hold or not. The emir clearly cautioned them against politicizing the security, peace, and harmony in the state,” the source concluded.