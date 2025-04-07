‘Go Back Inside, I’m Not Finished With You’ – Ali Baba Recounts Meeting Wives Of Friends Philandering At Governors’ Houses

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, has spoken about numerous wives of his friends and associates engaging in extramarital affairs with governors and wealthy politicians.

Naija News reports that Alibaba made this revelation during an appearance on the Outside the Box podcast.

The comedian recounted a particular encounter in which he saw the wife of an associate at the residence of a state governor.

He said the woman had walked out of the bedroom, but the governor tapped her bum and told her to return inside as he was not done with her.

The comedian cum actor said he met the woman alongside her husband, after their encounter at the Governor’s house and acted like he had not seen her in years and the woman well appreciated his reaction.

He said: “I have been in the houses of a lot of big men—like governors and the rest—and I see wives of a lot of people that I know doing things, and I greet, ‘How are you? How is everything?’

“And then those guys would do their philandering, tap her bum and say, ‘Go back inside, I’m not finished with you,’ and she went back inside. Then I ran into her at an event, and her husband said, ‘Oh, how are you? Meet my wife.’ I responded, ‘Oh madam, it’s a pleasure. I haven’t seen you in five years. Where have you been?’ And she’s like, ‘I’ve been around, good to see you.’

“When she sees me somewhere after, she calls me and says, ‘Ali, thanks,’ I say, ‘It’s okay.’”