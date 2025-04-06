“We Will Not Be Quiet”: Mass Protests Erupt Across U.S. As Thousands Rally Against Trump’s Policies

United States President, Donald Trump’s policies sparked widespread outrage, drawing tens of thousands of protesters to major U.S. cities in what became the most significant wave of demonstrations since his return to the White House.

Critics of the Republican leader’s administration gathered in cities such as Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Florida, and Denver, condemning issues ranging from government restructuring to trade disputes and civil rights concerns.

“I am so angry, I’m so mad, all the time, yes. A bunch of privileged, white alleged rapists are controlling our country. It’s not great,” said Shaina Kesner, a 43-year-old artist from New York, as she marched alongside fellow protesters in Manhattan.

In the nation’s capital, thousands assembled on the National Mall, some having traveled from distant states to participate. Speakers took to the stage, addressing the crowd with passionate remarks.

“We have about 100 people who have come down by bus and van from New Hampshire to protest against this outrageous administration (that) is causing us to lose our allies across the world, and causing devastation to people here at home,” said Diane Kolifrath, 64, a bike tour guide.

“They’re gutting our government.”

Symbolic Protests and Global Solidarity

Demonstrations took on various forms, with some protestors using symbolic imagery to express their discontent. In Los Angeles, a woman dressed as a character from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ held a flag reading, “Get out of my uterus,” in reference to Trump’s stance on abortion rights.

Meanwhile, in Denver, a protester held a placard stating, “No king for USA,” as demonstrators rallied in opposition to what they viewed as Trump’s authoritarian tendencies.

The protests were not confined to American cities alone. Demonstrators in European capitals also voiced their disapproval, particularly over Trump’s trade policies.

“What’s happening in America is everyone’s problem,” said Liz Chamberlin, a dual US-British citizen at a London rally.

“It’s economic lunacy… He is going to push us into a global recession.”

In Berlin, retiree Susanne Fest, 70, expressed her concerns about the US political climate. “The guy is a lunatic,” she said, accusing Trump of creating “a constitutional crisis.”

A Nationwide Movement

According to AFP, the protests were largely organized by left-leaning groups, including MoveOn and Women’s March, under the banner of “Hands Off” events, with demonstrations reportedly taking place in over 1,000 cities and every congressional district.

Trump’s administration has sparked widespread anger through moves perceived as an effort to shrink government, enforce conservative policies, and strain relations with allies through aggressive trade negotiations. The resulting uncertainty has caused volatility in financial markets.

“We’re out here to stop the, honestly, fascism,” said Dominic Santella, a protester in Boston. “We’re stopping a leader from… jailing his opponents, stopping him from jailing just random people, immigrants.”

With Democrats in the minority in both chambers of Congress, frustration has grown among those who feel their party has been unable to effectively counter Trump’s agenda.

At the Washington rally, Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who played a key role in Trump’s second impeachment trial, addressed the gathering.

“No moral person wants an economy-crashing dictator who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing,” he declared.

Veteran activist Graylan Hagler, 71, also spoke, rallying the crowd. “They’ve woken up a sleeping giant, and they haven’t seen nothing yet,” he said.

“We will not sit down, we will not be quiet, and we will not go away.”

A Peaceful Yet Powerful Display

The protests remained peaceful, with an energetic and determined atmosphere. Participants ranged from elderly citizens to young parents pushing infants in strollers.

The Women’s March of 2017, held shortly after Trump’s first election, saw an estimated half a million people gather in Washington. Organizers of Saturday’s event had initially predicted a crowd of 20,000 but later reported significantly higher numbers.

Despite mounting criticism, both domestically and internationally, Trump’s administration has dismissed the protests, maintaining that his policies remain steadfast.

The president, who still enjoys significant support among his base, remains resolute.

“My policies will never change,” Trump asserted on Friday.