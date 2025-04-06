NBA Engages Patience Jonathan, Bayelsa Govt Over Detention Of 15 Domestic Staff

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has waded into the case involving former first lady, Patience Jonathan and 15 of her former domestic workers.

Naija News understands that the domestic staff have remained in detention for six years over alleged theft of jewellery and other valuables.

Those affected are Williams Alami, Vincent Olabiyi, Ebuka Cosmos, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Emmanuel Aginwa, Erema Deborah, Precious Kingsley, Tamunosiki Achese, Sunday Reginald, Vivian Golden, Emeka Benson, Boma Oba, Salomi Wareboka, and Sahabi Lima.

The defendants were brought before the High Court of Bayelsa in 2019.

They were accused of stealing seven gold bangles and jewellery, five Samsung air conditioners, two sets of upholstery chairs, and six Samsung flat-screen televisions valued at ₦200 million.

They were also slammed with 18 counts bordering on conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: armed robbery, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: burglary and stealing, among others.

However, an official of the association, who spoke to Punch disclosed that the NBA was engaging with Jonathan to resolve the matter.

The source disclosed that the association had begun engagement with key stakeholders, including legal representatives, the Bayelsa State Government, and the former first lady.

The source said, “We have reached out to the former first lady. We have reached out to some of the lawyers. We have also spoken to the Attorney General of Bayelsa State to look into the matter, and we have spoken to the lawyer of the former first lady about the possibility of resolving the matter because it is unnecessarily getting attention.”

He emphasised that the NBA was committed to ensuring that the case was resolved as quickly as possible and that the rights of all parties were protected.

“We will continue to speak with the parties. The Attorney General has promised that he will look into the matter and get back to us, and we have spoken to the chairman of the NBA in Yenagoa, who has told us the steps she is taking to ensure that whatever needs to be done is done,” the source added.

He noted that certain factors had contributed to the slow pace of the case, including the birth of a child by a defendant and the insistence of defence lawyers on a trial-within-trial procedure.

“There are many defendants who have different lawyers, and so each of the lawyers has to cross-examine people, and that is what is causing the delay. At some point, one of the defendants even had a baby, which affected the speed of the case,” he stated.