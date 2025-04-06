‘It Wasn’t Just My Decision’ – Guardiola Says Over Kevin De Bruyne’s Exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he told the club’s legendary midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne, to leave the Premier League giants.

After 10 illustrious years that saw the team secure a series of major trophies including the coveted UEFA Champions League and six Premier League titles, Kevin de Bruyne will part ways with the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Despite being open to the idea of remaining at Manchester City beyond this summer, even with a diminished role as the squad undergoes a transformation, Guardiola and the club’s outgoing director of football, Txiki Begiristain, ultimately decided against offering him a new contract.

In his statement, Guardiola emphasized the need for the club to continue evolving. “The decision has been made for the club, and the club is the club,” he said. “It wasn’t just my decision; it was me, Txiki, and the entire club. This is where we stand.”

He further acknowledged the immense impact that De Bruyne has had, noting the challenges that come with trying to replace such an exceptional talent.

“The club has to move forward, move on, and replicating this kind of player is so difficult,” Guardiola admitted. “But yeah, these are the qualities and things we have to find.”