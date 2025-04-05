Sanity Restored At APC Governorship Primaries In Awka Amidst Initial Violence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Awka were marred by violence earlier in the day, with allegations of thuggery and chaos disrupting the process.

However, calm was restored, and the primaries started around 1:00 PM, according to sources within the party who spoke with Vanguard.

Reports indicated that thugs, allegedly aligned with one of the aspirants from Anambra South, blocked the entrance to the venue. They were reportedly allowing only confirmed delegates of their candidate to enter, even with security operatives present.

In the midst of the turmoil, the police were forced to deploy tear gas to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The situation took a positive turn when one of the aspirants, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, arrived at the venue. After discussions with security personnel, the gate was opened, allowing delegates to enter and facilitating the resumption of the process.

Some delegates, who had fled the venue earlier due to the chaos, began returning for accreditation, setting the stage for the primaries to proceed as planned.

In a related development, one of the frontline aspirants, Paul Chukwuma, resigned from the APC on the eve of the primaries. He cited alleged manipulation of the primaries in favour of another aspirant as the reason for his departure.

Naija News reports that another aspirant, Chukwuma Umeoji, withdrew from the primaries.