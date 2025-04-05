Rivers Administrator, Ibas Pledges To Fix Vandalised Infrastructure With Limited Resources

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.), has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fixing the state’s damaged infrastructure within available financial resources.

Naija News reports that Ibas made this promise during an on-the-spot inspection of several ongoing road projects, vandalised secretariats of local government councils, and the recently inaugurated Bori Zonal Hospital on Friday.

A statement from the Government House Press Unit shared with newsmen highlighted the various projects being assessed, including road repairs in the Khana Local Government Area and Eleme internal roads, along with the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

Ibas expressed deep concern over the extensive damage to the state’s infrastructure, calling it “disheartening” and stressing that such actions set the state back, regardless of the reasons behind them.

“This is a duty we owe the people we are serving, to ensure that these facilities and infrastructures are restored to their best possible state.

“We have made a commitment to fix most of the vandalised infrastructure with the limited resources we have. It is a promise that we are determined to fulfill to help those who rely on these facilities return to their work,” Ibas said

The administrator conducted a comprehensive assessment of the damage to the Khana and Eleme Local Government Council secretariats, noting that the damage done to public infrastructure is detrimental to governance and the public’s trust in leadership.

Ibas acknowledged the importance of collaboration among all leaders to deliver good governance and ensure that the resources allocated to local governments are used effectively.

He emphasised the need to restore the people’s trust in their leadership and minimize unrest by prioritising good governance.

“The people are watching us. They want to know how we are using their resources.

“We need to limit the damage caused by ineffective governance. Once the people are satisfied with what we are doing, it will reduce the likelihood of them resorting to taking matters into their own hands,” he remarked

On the subject of the ongoing road projects, Ibas underscored the importance of roads as critical infrastructure for economic growth and development. He highlighted that roads are vital to facilitating commerce, improving access, and driving wealth creation in the state.

“The more roads we have, the more accessible markets become. We are trying to create wealth, and without proper roads, produce gets spoiled before reaching its destination,” Ibas stated. He also stressed the need for the public to care for these infrastructures once completed.

In reference to the state House of Assembly building, Ibas assured that efforts would be made to complete the project promptly to enable the legislative arm of government to resume full operation. He reiterated his administration’s dedication to fulfilling its promises despite the financial limitations.