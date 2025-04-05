JUST IN: BRT Bus Catches Fire In Lagos

A BRT bus reportedly went up in flames in the Maryland area of Lagos State on Saturday morning.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the fire service, and local security agencies were already on-site to manage the situation.

Vanguard reported that the bus was traveling from Ikorodu towards CMS when the tragic incident happened.

However, no report of casualties has been confirmed yet at the time of filing this report.

More details shortly…