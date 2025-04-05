BREAKING: One Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community Again

A security guard was reportedly killed late Friday night by suspected herdsmen at the Otobi Dam in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Naija News reports that the latest development follows a troubling pattern of violent occurrences in the Otukpo region over the past few weeks.

At the time of this report, the identity of the deceased guard has not been disclosed, and no arrests have been made related to the event.

The lawmaker representing the Otukpo/Akpa State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Angbo Kennedy, confirmed the attack and emphasized the urgent need for intervention to prevent further violence.

He said, “This is becoming too much; a guard was killed this evening at the Otobi dam by herdsmen. Please, let’s watch out for each other. We must resort to self-help.”

Residents urge the Benue State Government and security forces to enhance monitoring efforts and increase personnel presence in rural hotspots, especially near critical infrastructure such as the Otobi Dam.

The incident at Otobi is reminiscent of earlier violent events in the Okpomaju, Okete, and Asa communities within the Otukpo Local Government Area this year, which resulted in multiple fatalities and the displacement of numerous individuals.

Just yesterday, armed assailants seized a bus filled with passengers from Benue Links, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the abduction of 13 others.