This Injustice Is Painful – Mr Macaroni Slams Patience Jonathan Over Alleged Detention Of Domestic Workers

Nigerian content creator and human rights activist Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has reacted to allegations of former First Lady Patience Jonathan detaining 15 domestic workers since 2019 over missing jewellery.

He described the news as painful and wondered if the former first lady was aware that the domestic workers were still in prison.

He called on Nigerians to stand up and fight against the ongoing trend of wealthy and powerful individuals abusing their authority by imprisoning those who are unable to speak for themselves.

Mr Macaroni condemned the continuous detention of the domestic workers, arguing that they are assumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Speaking via social media, he wrote, “The injustice in this country is so painful!!!

“According to this report, these men and women have been locked up for over five years without a court conviction!!

“Does Madam Patience Jonathan even remember that they are still in Prison???

“We must stand against this pattern of abusing power that allows rich or influential people lock up others because they cannot speak or fight for themselves. By law, they are innocent until proven guilty!”