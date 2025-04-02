Niger Junta Frees Former Officials, Soldiers In Line With National Conference Recommendations

Niger’s military junta announced on Tuesday that it had released around 50 individuals, including former ministers from the ousted government, as part of the implementation of recommendations from a “national conference” held in February.

The freed individuals include former ministers, a diplomat, a journalist, and soldiers accused of participating in a 2010 coup attempt. However, despite calls from international bodies, ousted former president Mohamed Bazoum remains in detention.

“These individuals are being released in accordance with the recommendations of the National Forum for Reconstruction,” a statement from the government’s general secretariat said, read on public television.

The release of these detainees marks a significant move by the junta, which took power following the military coup in July 2023.

The group of released individuals includes high-profile figures such as former oil minister Mahamane Sani Issoufou, the son of ex-president Mahamadou Issoufou, who was in office for a decade from 2011.

Also freed were ex-defense minister Kalla Moutari, former finance minister Ahmat Jidoud, and former energy minister Ibrahim Yacoubou.

Additionally, the president of the PNDS, Foumakoye Gado, the former ruling party, and journalist Ousmane Toudou are among the freed, as well as Alat Mogaskia, the former ambassador to Nigeria.

While numerous individuals have been freed, former president Mohamed Bazoum remains in detention, despite mounting international pressure for his release.

His immunity was lifted following the coup, but no trial date has been set for him. Similar charges related to conspiracy to undermine state security are pending against Bazoum.

The junta also freed soldiers previously convicted for coup attempts or for “endangering state security.” These include General Salou Souleymane, former chief of staff, and three other officers sentenced in 2018 to up to 15 years in prison for attempting to overthrow President Issoufou in 2015.

The national conference held in February bolstered the junta’s position, officially authorizing General Abdourahamane Tiani to remain in power for the next five years. Tiani, who was formerly the head of the presidential guard, assumed the presidency following the coup.

After his inauguration as president last week, Tiani reiterated his commitment to national unity, stating, “I wish to reiterate my commitment to always work for forgiveness and reconciliation among Nigeriens. The forgiveness and reconciliation we call for cannot conflict with the legitimate aspirations of Nigeriens for justice.”

Since taking control, the junta has cut ties with France and expelled both French and American troops who were stationed in Niger to fight jihadist groups.

Additionally, the junta has distanced Niger from regional organizations like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a strategic shift, Niger has strengthened its relations with its neighboring countries, Burkina Faso and Mali, both of which are also under military rule. These three nations have formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and have increased their cooperation with Russia.

The foreign ministers of the AES countries are set to visit Moscow on Thursday and Friday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.