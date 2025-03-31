I Could Not Bring Myself To Watch The Full Video – Northern Actress Fumes Over Edo Massacre, Calls For Justice

Popular Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has condemned the brutal murder of some Northern travellers in Uromi, Edo State.

Sadau accused the authorities of failing to carry out due diligence in its investigation, adding that they could have intervened to stop the killings, which she believes took time to carry out.

She demanded justice for the victims, adding that the North would not forget the tragic incident.

Speaking via her X handle, she wrote, “I am angry. I couldn’t bring myself to watch the full video of the massacre in Edo State… Allah ya isa!!! Allah ya isa!!! Allah ya isa!!! What have we become as humans, please? Wallahi, zuciyata zafi takeyi… Where were the authorities when that happened? I’m sure it took them time to carry out such a brutal act. Justice must be served!! #TheNorthRemembers.”

Meanwhile, Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested the suspended Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin, in connection with the gruesome lynching of travellers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, on March 27.

Naija News reports that this arrest comes shortly after Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, announced Ibadin’s suspension, promising swift justice for those behind the tragic incident.

Sources allege that Ibadin, a native of Uromi, may have been aware of the operations of unauthorized vigilante groups in the area but failed to act.

His alleged silence and inaction have sparked growing concerns that he may have either ignored or indirectly supported the activities of the rogue elements.

Governor Okpebholo, taking a tough stance on the matter, had earlier instructed security agencies to spare no effort in hunting down all those connected to the killings. He stressed: “No one is above the law.”

A high-ranking official, who requested anonymity, confirmed to Vanguard that Ibadin was apprehended by the DSS as part of a broader investigation into the killings.

The source added that the state government is determined to ensure justice is served, warning that all perpetrators will be held accountable under the law.