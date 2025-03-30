President Tinubu Reveals Discussion Which Made Him Threaten To Sack Wike As Minister

President Bola Tinubu has revealed a discussion which made him threaten to sack the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, from his cabinet.

Speaking on Sunday, when Wike led residents of the FCT on a sallah homage to the State House in Abuja, President Tinubu disclosed that Wike made a request for some exceptions that would allow him to perform his duties better.

The President disclosed that Wike asked that the FCT be removed from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Tinubu, however, disclosed that he told Wike that if the outcome of the request works more in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) than the All Progressives Congress (APC) and threatens his chances of winning elections, then Wike should be ready to lose his job.

Tinubu said, “He (Wike) came up with a lot of good ideas. I remember the day Nyesom Wike came to me and said please take us out of this problem of TSA so I can do more work and achieve more and I said show me what you are about to do and he presented himself. And I throw in my own political jibe by saying, would that give me any opportunity for my party to win election in FCT? I say I know where you are coming from, your own party or my party but if this thing goes too much in your own favour, you will lose your job.

“He said we will settle that oga.”

Naija News reports Wike is a member of the PDP but worked openly against his party’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

He was subsequently appointed as the FCT Minister by President Tinubu who contested on the platform of the APC.