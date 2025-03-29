James Rodriguez Calls Out FIFA For Excluding Leon From 2025 Club World Cup

Club Leon’s captain, James Rodriguez, has publicly criticized FIFA for their controversial decision to expel his team from the upcoming Club World Cup.

Describing the ruling as a “grave injustice” against the Mexican club, James Rodriguez emphasized that FIFA’s actions have tarnished the integrity of football. He expressed disappointment that his team, which had rightfully earned its spot in the tournament, now faces exclusion.

When the draw for the tournament took place last December, Leon found themselves grouped with esteemed clubs such as Chelsea, Brazil’s Flamengo, and the Tunisian side, Esperance de Tunis. However, FIFA’s recent ruling has removed Leon from the competition scheduled to commence in June.

The governing body’s decision stems from a breach of regulations regarding multi-club ownership. Both Leon and their Liga MX rivals, CF Pachuca, are owned by Grupo Pachuca, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest. Initially, both clubs had qualified for the expanded 32-team tournament, but their inclusion sparked controversy due to their shared ownership.

A recent report revealed that Costa Rican club Alajuelense would replace Leon, while Pachuca will retain its place in the competition.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his team’s match against Pumas UNAM on Monday, Rodriguez said, “I think it is a grave injustice. We all believe that. We won on the pitch. The club and the players are hurt by this decision. If we’re out, it’s simply not fair. The team that replaces us will carry this stain, and football as a whole will be stained by this ruling.”

Rodriguez, who joined Leon in January on a one-year deal, continues to advocate for his team, calling for FIFA to reconsider their stance and pointing out that such controversies undermine the sport’s integrity.