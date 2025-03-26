2025 FIFA Club World Cup Prize Money, Potential Earnings For Each Club Revealed

FIFA has announced that the winner of the 2025 Club World Cup will receive an impressive $125 million, marking the highest prize money for a club football tournament structured around a seven-game format.

The Club World Cup, which is scheduled to take place this summer from June 14 to July 13 in the United States, will see Manchester City and Chelsea represent England.

A total of 32 clubs will participate in the tournament, sharing a participation prize pool of $525 million.

FIFA has developed a sophisticated model that acknowledges the contributions of each club to the tournament, resulting in differentiated participation funds. This approach ensures that clubs are rewarded fairly according to their stature in the world of football, in collaboration with the European Club Association (ECA).

For example, Manchester City and Chelsea will receive more substantial participation fees compared to smaller clubs like Auckland City.

In addition to the participation funds, there is an extra $475 million allocated for sporting performance, which will include win bonuses that are standardized across all clubs.

European clubs will receive varying minimum amounts based on factors such as club ranking and revenue. Elite clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are anticipated to earn a minimum participation fee close to $40 million, along with additional win-based cash incentives. The range for earnings among European clubs will be between $12.81 million and $38.19 million.

For clubs from other regions, there are set minimum participation fees: Conmebol clubs will receive $15.21 million; Concacaf, CAF, and AFC clubs $9.55 million; and OFC teams will get $3.58 million.

Club World Cup 2025 Prize Money Structure:

In terms of performance-based prize money, the breakdown is as follows:

Group Stage: $2 million for a win, $1 million for a draw

Round of 16: $7.5 million

Quarter-Final: $13.125 million

Semi-Final: $21 million

Finalist: $30 million

Winner: $40 million

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, “The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the largest prize money ever allocated for a tournament of this nature. Our unprecedented solidarity investment program aims to boost football globally.”

Furthermore, FIFA has announced they will not use any of their reserves for this tournament; all revenues will support the broader development of football through their 211 Member Associations.

Note that all 63 matches of the 2025 Club World Cup will be broadcast by DAZN as part of a $1 billion broadcasting agreement.