Tinubu Condoles With Florence Ajimobi Over Daughter’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi, over the death of her daughter, Bisola Kola-Daisi.

Naija News reports that Bisola, who was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 42 in the United Kingdom.

President Tinubu, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, conveyed his deep sympathy to the Ajimobi’s family over the death.

Tinubu prayed that God would provide comfort and strength to the deceased family.

The statement added, “In a poignant conversation with the bereaved mother on Thursday, President Tinubu conveyed his deep sympathy to the family during this time of profound loss, acknowledging the unexpected and heart-wrenching departure of a cherished daughter, devoted wife, and mother of three.

President Tinubu also extended his prayers and support to Mrs. Kola-Daisi’s husband, family, friends, and associates, remembering her as warm-hearted, industrious, and charitable.

“He highlighted the enduring impact of Mrs Kola-Daisi’s contributions as a successful businesswoman and a trusted public servant in an advisory capacity, whose wise counsel in budgeting and finance was invaluable.

“President Tinubu prayed for Almighty God’s grace to receive her soul and provide comfort and strength to her survivors.”