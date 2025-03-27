BREAKING: Daughter of Late Oyo Governor, Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, Dies In UK

Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, the eldest daughter of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has passed away.

Naija News gathered that Bisola, who was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 42.

According to Daily Post, she passed away in the United Kingdom.

Until her passing, she served as the Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Confirming the news, the former governor’s Special Adviser, Bolaji Tunji, stated to journalists in Ibadan: “Yes. It has been confirmed.”

More details to follow…