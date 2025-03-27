Reps Reverse Decision On Immunity Removal For Governors, Vice President, Death Penalty Bill

Just a day after advancing two significant bills—one reviewing the death penalty law and another proposing the removal of immunity for the Vice President, governors, and deputy governors—the Nigerian House of Representatives has reversed its decision.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made during Thursday’s plenary session by House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, signaling a reconsideration of the proposed legislation.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, both bills had successfully passed their second reading as part of 42 legislative proposals debated during the session.

Presiding over the plenary in the absence of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu explained that the reversal was necessary to allow for a more comprehensive discussion among lawmakers.

“We want to apologise to the sponsors of the bills, but this action is to enable the House to have a further debate considering the importance of the subject matters,” Kalu stated.

Further details on the reconsideration process are expected to emerge in subsequent deliberations.