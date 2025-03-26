Senate Passes Bill Mandating Compulsory National Identity Registration

The Nigerian Senate has given the green light to a bill requiring the compulsory registration of all citizens, marking a significant step toward reforming the country’s identity management system.

The legislation, passed on Wednesday, seeks to repeal and reenact the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act to establish a more efficient framework for identity registration.

A key provision of the bill is the creation of a centralized database, along with a commission responsible for overseeing citizen registration and the issuance of identity cards.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of a report by Senator Victor Umeh, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Identity Card and Population.

Umeh, who represents Anambra Central under the Labour Party, outlined the bill’s objectives, emphasizing its role in modernizing identity management in Nigeria.

According to Umeh, the agency will be tasked with maintaining a national identity database, registering individuals, and issuing identity credentials.

He stated, “The bill will facilitate the creation of a national identity database, enhance biometric data collection, and empower the NIMC to issue regulations and guidelines for implementing the Act and other related matters.”

He further reassured that the Act would introduce a streamlined identity system governed by policies that are less restrictive, non-discriminatory, and aligned with global data protection standards.

Highlighting the widespread support for the bill, Umeh noted that stakeholders overwhelmingly endorsed it during a public hearing, recognizing the urgency of establishing a comprehensive national identity system.