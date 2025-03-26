Governor Ododo’s Aide Spearheading Natasha’s Recall Process Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Akpabio

An aide to Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, Charity Omole, has been accused of sponsoring efforts to recall the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, from the Senate.

Naija News reports that one of the legal representatives of Natasha, Victor Giwa, made this known during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

It would be recalled that Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was suspended from the Senate for six months following a dispute over seat arrangements with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

She also accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and abuse of office, allegations that intensified political tensions.

According to Giwa, Omole reportedly led a group of constituents from Kogi Central to submit a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 24, 2025, seeking Akpoti-Uduaghan’s removal.

Giwa described the recall effort as politically motivated and fraudulent, stating that such a process is nearly impossible without manipulation.

The lawyer further criticised the basis for the recall, arguing that it is not rooted in the senator’s performance but in the sexual harassment accusations against Akpabio.

Giwa also pointed to Omole’s position in the Ododo administration as evidence of the Kogi government’s interference.

He said, “The truth of the matter is that there is no way the recall process can go through except it is done fraudulently.

“The process takes about 15 stages and is a tortuous and practically impossible process.

“This is not issue-based or performance-centered. It is purely because she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

“Charity Ijese Omole is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women and Youths. It is clear that this is a government-sponsored recall, not a constituent-led initiative.”