Just In: Senate Ethics Committee Chairman Declares Sexual Harassment Case Involving Natasha “Closed”

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Neda Imaseun, has declared the sexual harassment case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as “closed” within the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Imaseun made this declaration on Tuesday in response to comments from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal counsel, Abiola Akiode, who had accused him of bias in handling the matter.

Naija News reports that he emphasized that the case, which had attracted significant attention, had been concluded and no further action would be taken at the Senate level.

Earlier, Akiode, who represents Akpoti-Uduaghan, had urged Imaseun to step down from his position as chairman of the Senate committee, citing alleged bias in his handling of the case.

Akiode said, “Our intention is that, if we are going to proceed, we want the chair to please step down from this conversation to allow for fairness and justice in accordance with the constitution of this country.”

Responding, Imaseun said the case is already before the court and the committee will stay out of the matter.

Imaseun said, “Let me tell you, the first petition that came before us was signed by Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Contrary to our rules, you cannot sign your own petition. The petition that came before us did not even have an address. Contrary to our rules, that petition shouldn’t have been entertained.

“In any case, for the position that I can see you are taking, it means the whole senate is biased. Because the whole senate witnessed what happened. So, I don’t know what ad-hoc committee you are going to constitute that is not aware of what has been going on.

“Learned respondent (Akpabio’s counsel) has just told us that this matter is before the law court, and I will address that by our rule book. I will address that by our rule book, order 40 (7), which says ‘senate should not receive or deliberate on any matter to which actions are pending in any court of law’. This is our rule book.

“Therefore, the petitioner said he would not speak to his petition because the committee is biased, the respondent has just told us that this case is before a competent court of law, therefore, this committee will allow the court of law, that will not be biased, to handle this matter.

“Therefore, this matter is closed here at the senate and it is adjourned sine die.”