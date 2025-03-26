‘Akpabio Is Not Only Corrupt, He Had History Of Abusing Women’ – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, is not only corrupt but also has a history of abusing women.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this claim during an interview with Nigerian journalist, Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, on the program Untold Stories.

In a snippet of the interview shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, accused the leadership of the National Assembly of corruption, citing its approval of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He said, “I was not surprised because I know the leadership is corrupt, and I have no apologies for that. They could do anything. The Senate President is known for such behavior, even during his tenure as governor.”

Atiku also reiterated that he had no regrets about not selecting the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as his running mate.

Speaking on possible political coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Atiku expressed willingness to back any credible candidate that emerges from such an alliance.

He said, “We had a similar merger in 2014, where several candidates contested for the presidency. One emerged, and we all supported him. I have never seen Nigeria in greater need of experienced and credible leadership than now.”

Interview Excerpts

Q: Do you regret not choosing Wike as your running mate?

A: “No. Not at all.”

Q: Were there reports of corruption against Godswill Akpabio when he was governor?

A: “Yes. Not only was he corrupt, but he also had a history of abusing women.”

Q: Who do you think will lead the coalition, and will you run for president again?

A: “In 2014, we had a similar merger, with several candidates contesting. One emerged, and we all supported him. Nigeria has never been in greater need of credible leadership than now.”

Q: Were you surprised by how easily the National Assembly approved the state of emergency?

A: “No. The leadership is corrupt, and I have no apologies for saying that. They could do anything. The Senate President is known for such behavior, even as a governor.”