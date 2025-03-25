Tinubu Is Devil I Know, El-Rufai’s Capacity For Evil I Don’t Know – Farotimi

Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has said any alliance between Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the 2027 election may not work.

Naija News reports that Farotimi decried the former Governor of Kaduna’s bigotry and his inactions during attacks on the people of Southern Kaduna.

In an interview with News Central, the former member of Obi’s presidential campaign council stated that any alliance for 2027 without guaranteeing citizens’ votes would be a waste of time.

According to him, the peoples of Southern Kaduna and the Middle Belt would not swallow and accept an alliance with El-Rufai.

“2027 is a waste of time. And if Peter Obi should find an alliance with an El-Rufai, the question is this. That alliance, is it one that is found after Nigerians have become citizens where they have vote to count? If it is one, I might look at the content of such an alliance without prejudice to the fact that I would expect that someone who has committed so many sins against the Nigerian people, especially the people of Southern Kaduna, like El-Rufai, will pay penance and take a back seat. I wouldn’t expect him to be front and center and be allowing people to be reminded.

“Because I don’t know how anybody would expect the people of Southern Kaduna to be looking at an El-Rufai. Even the people of the entire middle belt, I don’t know how they would sit in a, they would be able to stomach an El-Rufai in a political party where he has a prominent position. His bigotry is documented, too well documented for it to be something that we can be arguing,” he said.

When asked if he would prefer President Bola Tinubu over El-Rufai, Farotimi said he knew Tinubu’s evil, but his skin crawls when he remembers things associated with the former Kaduna governor.

“Let me say this, Tinubu is the devil I know. El-Rufai’s capacity for evil, I don’t really know. I just know that he is a deeply, deeply, my skin crawls when I think of the things that have been associated with him. The things he himself has said in the public space, how terrorists are to be paid, how when you owe Fulani man, you are going to pay for it, how the people of Southern Kaduna were just treated like vermines.

“Whether he was directly responsible, he was the governor, the chief security officer of the state, and he didn’t have anything soothing to say to these things. And I am involved in the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum. I’ve heard Middle Belt people speak to their pains in the hands of Fulani marauders. And to now hear somebody speaking to the normalization of that level of evil, it makes my skin crawl. So I cannot argue against what Chidi Odinkalu said, although it’s almost like asking which hand I would prefer to have chopped off. Because as between the two of them, the Nigerian people will find no salvation,” he added.