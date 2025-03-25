Just In: Tinubu Ignites Unity Torch As Countdown To National Sports Festival Begins

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday launched the symbolic movement of the Torch of Unity ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival (Gateway Games Ogun State 2025), scheduled to take place from May 16 to May 30, 2025.

At precisely 2:15 pm, Tinubu lit the torch at the State House Forecourt in Abuja, where he received a delegation from the National Sports Commission.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to using sports as a tool for national development, the President stated, “through sports by providing incentives for sports development that all levels.”

He also encouraged both public and private sector stakeholders to continue fostering unity through sporting activities.

The National Sports Festival, regarded as Nigeria’s premier multi-sport event, was established in 1973 following the civil war to strengthen national unity and promote grassroots sports development.

The festival brings together athletes from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to compete in a variety of sporting disciplines.

According to the National Sports Commission, “It serves as a platform for talent discovery, national cohesion, and preparation for international competitions.”

A key tradition of the festival is the movement of the Torch of Unity, which signifies the official countdown to the event.

The torch is first ignited in a ceremonial event before embarking on a nationwide relay tour, passing through all participating states.

This journey symbolizes peace, solidarity, and the shared spirit of sportsmanship that defines the festival.

The torch’s journey culminates in the host state, where it is formally received during the opening ceremony, marking the official start of the National Sports Festival.

