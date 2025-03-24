World Cup Qualifiers: Mohamed Salah Currently Best Goalscorer In Africa

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah is showcasing his exceptional club form on the international stage, having netted six of the Pharaohs’ 13 goals during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Mohamed Salah’s remarkable performance positions him as the top scorer among all players in the ongoing qualification series.

As of now, Egypt are leading Group A with an impressive total of 13 points, achieved through four victories and a single draw. Salah’s contributions have been pivotal, and he tops the individual scoring charts after match day five.

In the early rounds of the qualifiers, Salah made a significant impact by scoring four goals in Egypt’s commanding 6-0 victory over Djibouti.

His ability to step up when needed was evident as he secured crucial equalisers against Guinea-Bissau on match-day four. Most recently, he added to his tally by scoring in a solid 2-0 victory against Ethiopia, bringing his total to six goals in five qualifying matches.

Salah is closely followed by his compatriot Mahmoud Trézéguet, along with Gabon’s Denis Bouanga, Ghana’s Andre Ayew, and Mali’s Kamory Doumbia, all of whom have scored five goals each in the qualifiers.

Other notable scorers include Musa Barrow from Gambia and Rayan Raveloson from Madagascar, both of whom have found the back of the net four times. Meanwhile, Benin’s Steve Mounie, Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore, and Lassina Traore have each contributed three goals to their teams’ efforts.

In a recent match, Nigeria’s prolific striker Victor Osimhen made a splash by scoring two goals against Rwanda, marking a strong start in the qualification series.

As the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds, African nations are fiercely competing for the nine guaranteed spots allotted to the continent, with the potential for a tenth place also up for grabs through an inter-continental play-off.