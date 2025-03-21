JUST IN: Osimhen Breaks New Record After Two Goals In Rwanda Vs Nigeria World Cup Qualifier Match

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has surpassed the iconic Segun Odegbami on the nation’s all-time goal-scoring chart.

Naija News reports that the 26-year-old striker achieved this after scoring his 24th international goal during Nigeria’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda on Friday.

The Galatasaray striker took advantage of a well-executed free kick from Ademola Lookman, skillfully finishing at the back post to put Nigeria ahead in the match.

With this goal, Osimhen now occupies the second position in Nigeria’s scoring history, aiming to break the late Rashidi Yekini’s enduring record of 37 goals.

This achievement came during his first appearance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and in only his 39th cap for the Super Eagles.

Osimhen had previously equalled Odegbami’s record in November during Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Benin Republic in a 2025 AFCON qualifier.

The 26-year-old has been in exceptional form this season, accumulating 20 goals and four assists in 20 Super Lig matches for the league-leading Galatasaray.

In total, he has scored 26 goals and provided five assists across all competitions in 30 appearances.