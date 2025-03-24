Obasanjo, Atiku, Obi, Tambuwal In Attendance At Ihedioha’s 60th Birthday Colloquium

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo chaired a special colloquium on Monday to mark the 60th birthday celebration of Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo State.

The event, held at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, brought together prominent figures from various sectors.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, delivered the keynote address titled “Is Democracy Failing in Africa?”

His speech sparked deep reflections on the state of democracy on the continent, drawing attention to the challenges and opportunities for growth.

Naija News reports that the event attracted a distinguished lineup of guests, including former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and the immediate past governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari.

Atiku Abubakar, who also spoke at the event, commended Ihedioha for his unwavering loyalty and dedication, even when their political paths diverged.

“Emeka and I have kept this relationship, and till today, I have found him extremely loyal, dedicated, and focused. Even though sometimes we found ourselves on different political divides, we kept our relationship, and I think that testifies to the kind of person Emeka is,” Atiku said.

He went on to share a personal anecdote, “When Emeka told me about this event, I almost complained. I said, ‘Emeka, this is Ramadan. We’re in the last 10 days of Ramadan. In the last 10 days, we don’t sleep at night, we sleep during the day.’ He said, ‘But oga, try and make it.’ And I said, ‘Ok, I will make it.’ And here we are today.”

The festivities will continue later in the evening with a dinner to conclude the day’s celebration.