I Have No Reason To Associate With Any Militant Group – Fubara Fumes, Warns Bloggers

Suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has distanced himself from a viral video linking his supporters to a Niger Delta militant group and the explosion of oil and gas facilities in the state.

Speaking via a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor asserted that the video clips are fake and malicious.

He noted the communities where the alleged incidents occurred have already dismissed “any claims of explosions on oil and gas facilities in their domains”.

The governor’s spokesman insisted that Fubara “has no link to any militant group, does not contemplate any such association, and has no reason to encourage any criminal group or elements, anywhere in the State or Niger Delta, to undertake any action inimical to the peace of the people or safety and security of oil and gas facilities, and by extension, the economy of the country.

“The Governor had repeatedly made it clear at every public event that the peace of the State is paramount to him, and that he would pay any price to secure and sustain peace in the State, as it is only in an atmosphere of peace and security that governance and development can thrive”.

He also warned purveyors of violence and economic sabotage in the state to steer clear and avoid any attempt to use the governor’s name “or capitalise on the present political crisis to foment trouble in the State”.

“It is also important to warn bloggers and social media hirelings to stop, forthwith, their campaign to create atmosphere of tension, chaos and anarchy in the State, as their fake reports and posts in the last couple of days have triggered enough wrong decisions that would not help the State move forward.

“Security agencies should take note of these fake videos designed to misinform the people, and further paint the State in bad light, and take every necessary steps to contain them, and bring those behind them to book”, the statement added.