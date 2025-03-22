Veteran Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Nweje Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkechi Nweje has died after a brief illness.

Naija News reports that Nkechi’s colleague, Stanley Ontop, announced the demise in a post via his Instagram page on Friday.

He wrote, “Nollywood in tears as we lost one of our vibrant Nollywood actress @nkechi.nweje After a brief illness. I couldn’t post since morning because it was like a dream. Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha

“Rest in peace ma’am, my best friend, she always calls me on phone advising me. The last time we spoke was during Queeneth saga, she said Ontop stop. Am still speechless.”

Many Nollywood stars have taken to their social media pages to pay tribute to the deceased actress.

In other news, Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has dismissed rumours circulating online that he is sick and needs financial assistance.

Naija News reports that Arinze’s clarification comes after photos of him looking frail with a swollen stomach made the rounds on social media.

However, in a video via his Instagram page on Friday, the thespian said he is hale and hearty.

He clarified that the photos circulating online were taken on a movie set and do not reflect his actual health condition.

Segun Arinze also expressed gratitude to those who had reached out through calls and messages and warned fans against falling for scams.

The movie star cautioned members of the public against giving anybody money in the name of donations for his treatment.