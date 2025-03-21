Rivers: Sara-Igbe Calls For Suspension Of Wike, Criticizes Tinubu’s Actions

A member of the Rivers Elders Council, Anabs Sara-Igbe, has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his role in the state’s political turmoil.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Sara-Igbe expressed strong disapproval of the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, by President Tinubu.

Sara-Igbe challenged the legality of President Tinubu’s actions, stating that the President did not have the constitutional authority to suspend a democratically elected governor.

“He has no constitutional power to suspend the governor,” Sara-Igbe said, questioning the basis for such a move.

He further raised concerns about the President’s handling of the situation, pointing out the lack of action against Wike, who he believes is at the root of the ongoing problems in Rivers State.

“But a minister who is fomenting the whole problem that he appointed, he has never questioned or sanctioned him. What stops him from sanctioning the minister that is causing the whole problem?” he queried.

The political unrest in Rivers State has been exacerbated by a bitter feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

This conflict has led to violent clashes, legislative gridlock, and escalating violence, including explosions and the vandalization of petroleum pipelines.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The President cited the “disturbing violence” in the state as the primary reason for this drastic action.

However, Sara-Igbe accused Wike of being the central figure behind the crisis. He argued that while the President suspended elected officials, Wike, who he believes is the primary instigator, has remained untouched.

“You have suspended an elected governor, but you cannot suspend a minister who is the root cause of all the problems,” he stated.

Sara-Igbe also criticized President Tinubu for what he perceived as an unfair approach to resolving the conflict. Drawing an analogy, he said, “If two children are fighting, you will beat the two of them, heaven will say that you are fair. You cannot flog one child all through and abuse him when he is not the troublemaker to insult everybody.”

He went further to accuse Wike of inciting divisions across the country, noting that the FCT Minister had made derogatory remarks about various ethnic groups, contributing to the country’s growing tensions.

“He has insulted every part of the country. He has insulted his grandfathers, calling ethnic groups to come out and cause problems. But the man that is peaceful, obeying you is the one that you sanctioned,” Sara-Igbe concluded.