Rivers Crisis: Tinubu’s Proclamation Letter Emerges, Senate Moves To Consider State Of Emergency

President Bola Tinubu has officially communicated with the Senate regarding the six-month suspension imposed on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The letter, which outlined the details of the proclamation, was read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio before the Senate immediately moved into a closed-door session.

Tinubu’s letter stated: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 305, Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, I hereby forward, for the consideration of the Senate, copies of the official Gazette of the State of Emergency Proclamation 2025.

“The main features of the proclamation are as follows:

– A declaration of a State of Emergency in one State of the Federation, namely, Rivers State.

– The suspension from office of the Governor, his Deputy, and all members of the State House of Assembly.

– The appointment of Vice-Admiral Iboete Iba as the Administrator to oversee the State, subject to any instructions or regulations that may be issued by me from time to time.

“While I look forward to the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Following the reading of the letter, Akpabio remarked, “This letter is committed to the Committee of the entire Senate for immediate passage.”

However, shortly after, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) raised a Point of Order 133, requesting a closed-door session to deliberate on the proclamation letter.

The day’s plenary session commenced at noon with the National Anthem, followed by an opening prayer at 12:01 pm.

The motion for the adoption of Votes and Proceedings from the previous Wednesday’s sitting was moved by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South East) and seconded by Senator Idiat Adebule (APC, Lagos West).