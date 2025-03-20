‘Please Forgive Me And Adopt Me As Your Child’ – Portable Begs Saheed Osupa After Hurling Insults At Him

Controversial hip hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has apologised to Fuji musician, King Saheed Osupa, after hurling insults at him.

Naija News reports that Portable lampooned the veteran Fuji musician for taking down his song from streaming platforms over copyright infringement.

Portable had used a line from Osupa’s song, resulting in its removal from Spotify and Apple Music after complaints by the Fuji singer and his distributors.

While expressing anger over Osupa’s action, Portable blasted the senior colleague in a viral video online for reporting his song.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said Osupa is big for nothing and berated him for not supporting his career, like Pasuma.

However, in a video via his Instagram page on Thursday, Portable expressed regret over his outburst, saying he has been facing backlash online over the disrespectful act to Osupa.

He blamed his temperament for his actions and pleaded with Osupa to forgive him and adopt him as his son.

He said, “My fans, I’m a hot tempered person, I have said my mind and it has ended. My fans please forgive me. King Saheed Osupa Oba orin, please don’t be offended.

“It’s money that causes a fight. It’s money that destroys siblings, relationship and causes a fight between father and son.

“It was music money that caused our fight because it was when I went to collect money for the song that I was told that it has been removed on streaming platforms. Please my daddy, forgive me and adopt me as your child.”