‘You Are Big For Nothing’ – Portable Blasts Saheed Osupa

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has lampooned veteran Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, for taking down his song from streaming platforms over copyright infringement.

Naija News reports that Portable had used a line from Osupa’s song, resulting in its removal from Spotify and Apple Music after complaints by the Fuji singer and his distributors.

Portable, while expressing anger over Osupa’s action, in a viral video online, blasted the senior colleague for reporting his song.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said Osupa is big for nothing and berated him for not supporting his career, like Pasuma.

He said, “Saheed Osupa, you are big for nothing. If you can’t embrace me, I will drag you. You sing Fuji while I sing hip hop. The same way I used a line from your music is the same way I removed three verses from Pasuma. But Pasuma never report my song. Keep your distance if you can’t embrace me like the way Pasuma abducted me like his own child. Osupa is a good man.”

In related news, content creator, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has knocked controversial musician, Portable for composing a song with his family affair.

Naija News recalls that Ijoba Lande had accused his estranged wife, Dara of having affairs with different men and stated that he has eight videos of other men sleeping with his wife, aside from his colleague, Baba Tee.

Portable had composed a song about the scandal, which didn’t sit well with Lande. He vowed that the singer would “pay” for mocking his family.

Speaking in a video message shared via his social media page, Lande said, “Portable, I see all the nonsense you are doing. You are using my life story to sing.

“You will pay for it. When they slept with one of your wives the other time, you were crying all over the Internet. Don’t worry, you will pay for your crimes someday.”