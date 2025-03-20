Jimoh Ibrahim Clarifies Delay In Senate Debate On Fubara’s Suspension

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has explained that the debate on the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu was postponed to Thursday in order to accommodate the opinions of absent lawmakers.

Speaking in an interview with selected journalists on Wednesday, Ibrahim clarified that the delay was due to the absence of several senators, many of whom were either fasting for Ramadan or had failed to attend the session.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South in the Senate, noted that the postponement of the debate was necessary to ensure all members had the opportunity to contribute.

He stated, “First thing tomorrow morning, the proclamation will be debated. By then, information will have gone to other members. Some members are fasting; they are praying in their homes. Tomorrow, they will be here, and then by 10 o’clock, we pick it up.”

He emphasized the importance of having a full quorum for the debate, adding, “Today, we had 68 members outside of 10 members of the leadership who are present, so we have a quorum. It’s not just about the numbers. I am in tandem with Mr. President because this borders on life and security. We don’t joke with life and security.”

On Tuesday night, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing prolonged political instability, constitutional breaches, and security threats.

The president suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six months.

In his national broadcast, Tinubu also appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (retd.) as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs until normalcy is restored.

Ibrahim sought to clarify misconceptions surrounding the president’s declaration, arguing that it was a necessary intervention in response to the security challenges in Rivers.

He emphasized that the emergency rule did not constitute a complete dissolution of democratic institutions but was rather a temporary suspension aimed at fostering peace and stability.

“The President did not dissolve democratic constitutions. He only suspended them for six months. And these six months will enable parties to go to the table, find out their differences, and come together so that there can be peace in Rivers State and, by extension, Nigeria,” Ibrahim explained.

The senator reiterated the gravity of the situation in Rivers, stressing that security threats should not be taken lightly, and that the president’s intervention was in line with his responsibility to ensure peace and security.