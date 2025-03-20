‘Forget Recent Rantings From Labour Party, PDP, SDP’ – Ganduje Reveals Why Tinubu Will Emerge Victorious In 2027

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged Nigerians to ignore the rantings of the opposition politicians ganging up against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had on Thursday announced that a coalition of opposition political parties that will defeat the ruling party and Tinubu has been formed.

In response, Ganduje, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Oliver Okpala, said that no political gang-up will stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 because of his performance.

The APC chieftain reiterated that any northerner interested in contesting in 2027 should suspend such ambition and wait till 2031.

He added that the gatherings from the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and others are people with different political ideologies and selfish political interests who can never agree on any political issue.

The statement said, “Tinubu will surely emerge victorious because of his untrammelled performance since he assumed office as President of Nigeria.

“Forget the recent political gatherings and rantings from some politicians who presently do not have any identifiable political base.

“Their gathering from the Labour Party, PDP SDP and others are people with different political ideologies and selfish political interests that can never agree on any issue politically.

“The gathering is an assemblage of people with divergent political interests. No amount of political arrangement or gang up can stop the good people of Nigeria from re – electing Tinubu as President in 2027.”