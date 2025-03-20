BREAKING: Just Like Reps, Senate Approves Rivers’ State Of Emergency, Constitutes Mediation Committee, Others

The Senate has approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, exercising its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

Naija News reports that the Senate also approved the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

This approval grants President Tinubu the authority to enforce emergency measures while requiring a review of the situation at any time, but no later than six months.

In accordance with the Constitution, the National Assembly has also formed a joint committee from both chambers to oversee the administration of affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.

Furthermore, the Senate has resolved to establish a mediation committee made up of eminent Nigerians to help resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Recall that the House of Representatives had earlier approved Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers through a voice vote.