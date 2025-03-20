BREAKING: House Of Reps Approves Rivers Emergency Rule, Fubara’s Six Months Suspension [Video]

The House of Representatives has approved the declaration of a state of emergency for Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers also approved the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the assembly, as announced by President Tinubu.

The House of Representatives on Thursday debated on the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers.

At the commencement of the debate on Thursday, a rep member demanded a head count of members present in the session to ensure that two-thirds necessary to form a quorum were present in the House.

However, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, ruled that the attendance register would be used instead of going for a head count.

“I want the house to note that today’s plenary is being attended by 243 members based on our attendance register. Just for the record, we’ve more than satisfied the requirement for this particular amendment,” the Speaker said.

Naija News reports that the Green Chamber has adjourned until next Tuesday.