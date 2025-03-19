Matawalle’s Accusation Against Fubara Hypocritical – Zamfara PDP

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for commending President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

Speaking via a statement by its chairman, Jibo Jamilu, on Wednesday, the party insisted that the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is illegal.

The party, however, stated that they were not surprised that Matawalle applauded the suspension of Fubara, considering his track record during his time as Zamfara governor.

PDP accused Matawalle of sacking democratically elected local government chairmen and also demolishing public buildings while he was governor.

The statement reads, “Bello Matawalle’s support for the illegal suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is hardly surprising, given his track record of undermining democratic principles and human rights during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State.

“His accusations against Fubara regarding the demolition of public buildings and disregard for the rule of law are hypocritical at best.

“Matawalle himself sacked democratically elected local government chairmen, recklessly demolished public buildings (Gusau Hotel, Farida Hospital), and ran the state unilaterally without holding Executive Council meetings throughout his tenure.

“He also illegally removed his deputy for not defecting with him to the All Progressives Congress. Such actions highlight his disregard for the very principles he now claims to uphold.”

It added, “The removal of elected officials under the pretext of emergency rule is unconstitutional and unacceptable, and Matawalle, with his history of similar violations, should be the last person to pass judgment on others.”